 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the south
with gusts up to 32 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 AM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Owner of Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc arraigned on 17 larceny charges

  • Updated
  • 0

After 100 years, a Grand Blanc Business has apparently shut its doors.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The owner of a Grand Blanc Township appliance store that closed suddenly earlier this year amid complaints from customers was arraigned on several larceny charges Wednesday.

Ken Thomas appeared in Genesee County District Court to hear 15 counts of larceny by conversion of $1,000 to $20,000 and two counts of larceny by conversion of $200 to $1,000 read against him.

Thomas, 57, stood mute while the judge read the charges and he declined to comment outside the courtroom after the arraignment. The former Grand Blanc Township board member was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Thomas Appliance closed abruptly in May, when several customers raised concerns about orders that never got delivered or were not what they paid for. Some claimed that they ordered new appliances but received used or damaged machines instead.

The Thomas Appliance showroom on Saginaw Road just north of Dort Highway appears empty now. The building has been listed for sale.

Watch ABC12 First and Four and ABC12 News at Six for more information on the charges against Thomas.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you