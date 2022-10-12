Owner of Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc arraigned on 17 larceny charges

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The owner of a Grand Blanc Township appliance store that closed suddenly earlier this year amid complaints from customers was arraigned on several larceny charges Wednesday.

Ken Thomas appeared in Genesee County District Court to hear 15 counts of larceny by conversion of $1,000 to $20,000 and two counts of larceny by conversion of $200 to $1,000 read against him.

Thomas, 57, stood mute while the judge read the charges and he declined to comment outside the courtroom after the arraignment. The former Grand Blanc Township board member was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Thomas Appliance closed abruptly in May, when several customers raised concerns about orders that never got delivered or were not what they paid for. Some claimed that they ordered new appliances but received used or damaged machines instead.

The Thomas Appliance showroom on Saginaw Road just north of Dort Highway appears empty now. The building has been listed for sale.

