Owosso man clocked at 156 mph on I-496 in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man faces hefty penalties after a Michigan State Police trooper caught him driving 156 mph on I-496 in Lansing on Sunday evening.
The trooper was on patrol along I-496 near Martin Luther King Boulevard in the city of Lansing around 5 p.m., when the 33-year-old suspect sped past in a 2020 Dodge Charger.
His cited speed of 156 mph is more than double the posted speed limit of 70 mph on that stretch of I-496.
Michigan State Police caught up to the Charger and the Owosso man pulled over in the Lansing area. He received citations for misdemeanor reckless driving and for violating the conditions of a restricted driver's license.
Police say the restrictions dictate times when the man is allowed to get behind the wheel. He was released from custody while the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office decides on criminal charges.
Police also impounded the Charger.