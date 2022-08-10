Owosso man says police shooting gave him a new mission in life

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Ricky Potter has suffered from mental health issues since he was a teenager, but he says being shot and surviving has brought him clarity and a new mission in life.

A Michigan State Police trooper shot Potter, who allegedly was armed with a gun, outside the Avenue Bar and Grill on Corunna Avenue last week. Police responded to the restaurant after the bartender reported Potter was banging on the door.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police say Potter refused to put down the gun, so a trooper fired two shots. Potter survived two gunshot wounds to his abdomen and has been released from the hospital.

He's grateful to be alive.

"They didn't want me, they didn't take me, so I am still here," he said. "I know what my mission in life, I am going to do it."

Potter said his new mission in life will be raising awareness of mental health issues and emphasizing the importance of training for Michigan's first responders.

"I want all law enforcement to go through training like a doctor. That's my goal in life," he said.

Potter said mental health issues can manifest in different ways.

"For years, anxiety, depression, then manic, multiple personalities. It's nuts," he said.

Many law enforcement agencies are addressing how officers engage with people with mental health issues through training, including Michigan State Police.

Lt. Kim Vetter, spokeswoman for the MSP Bay Region, couldn't comment on the incident Wednesday because it's still under investigation. But she said additional training for troopers is ongoing.

She said they try to focus on how to de-escalate situations, so nobody gets hurt.