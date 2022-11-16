Owosso woman pleads guilty to embezzling money from employer

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old woman pleaded guilty embezzling nearly $20,000 from a Bridgeport Township construction equipment business where she worked.
Victoria Wagner of Owosso, who also goes by the last name of Smith, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzling $1,000 to $20,000 from AIS along I-75 in Bridgeport.
Prosecutors dropped seven counts of uttering and publishing and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime in exchange for Wagner's plea. She agreed to pay back more than $18,000 in restitution to AIS.
Wagner had access to checks and large amounts of cash as part of her employment. She stole the funds from July 17 to Dec. 29, 2020 by depositing checks made out to AIS into her personal bank accounts.
The Bridgeport Township Police Department and Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against Wagner in May.