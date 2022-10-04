Paid caregiver accused of neglecting 83-year-old in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an 83-year-old elder abuse victim laid in bed for six months straight and her paid caregiver failed to check her blood sugar before administering insulin.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Stephanie Allison Windus was paid $1,000 per month to care for the victim, who lived in a double wide mobile home with six other people.
Sheriff Chris Swanson said authorities learned of the abuse when the 83-year-old victim went to Hurley Medical Center in Flint for treatment on Aug. 12.
Hospital staff found wounds, fecal stains, a lack of basic care and lack of personal hygiene. They alerted the sheriff's office Elder Abuse and Exploitation team, which launched an investigation.
Swanson said the victim was suffering from a lack of basic care. He said the woman hadn't moved from her bed in six months before she went to the hospital.
Windus allegedly failed to check the diabetic victim's blood sugar before administering varying amounts of insulin every day. Swanson said that placed the 83-year-old in extreme danger if Windus gave her too much insulin.
Investigators found several bruises and injuries on the woman, which Swanson said are consistent with grabbing or pulling on her.
"This lady has no way to defend herself. None," he said.
Windus is accused of failing to clean fecal matter off the woman and allowed her toenails to become overgrown. Hurley staff allegedly found the 83-year-old caked in fecal matter all over her body.
"They had so many stains on the patient that they had to actually soak the patient's arms because there were fecal stains," Swanson said.
Windus has been arraigned on one count of first-degree vulnerable adult abuse. Swanson said she confessed to the abuse during an interview with a sheriff's office investigator.
Windus was released from custody after posting a $1,000 bond while awaiting further court proceedings next month.
Swanson said victim now is "resting comfortably" at an undisclosed licensed adult foster care home in Genesee County. He asked the public to watch for signs of abuse and speak up if they notice something suspicious.
"Somebody had to smell it. Somebody had to see it. Somebody had to deliver mail. Somebody had to deliver a package," Swanson said. "When you see something, say something."