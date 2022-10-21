Parents arrested after 1-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Shiawassee County couple was arrested after police say their 1-year-old child died from a fentanyl overdose last winter.
The couple was arrested this week on murder charges for the death of their child at a residence in Shiawassee Township in February 2022.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office responded to the family's home after the 1-year-old was found unresponsive. An autopsy determined that the child died of an acute fentanyl overdose.
Police have not said how the child ingested fentanyl. Investigators also found narcotics and firearms in the residence. More charges are possible against the couple, who are not being identified because they have not been arraigned.
Law enforcement officials from Genesee County and Michigan State Police also participated in the lengthy investigation.