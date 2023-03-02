 Skip to main content
Parents arrested after 4-year-old in Michigan brings meth to school

  • Updated
  • 0
Policelights_Raycom

Lights shine on top of a police car.

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) -- A couple in Lawton was arrested Wednesday after their 4-year-old allegedly brought a bag of meth to school.

The Lawton Police Department contacted the Van Buren County Narcotics Unit after a 4-year-old child showed up to school with over 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and took the bag out during snack time.

School officials contacted the police department after discovering the meth.

The Lawton Police Department executed a search warrant for the 4-year-old's parents' and grandparents' houses on Wednesday, March 1.

When authorities searched the parents' house, they found a large amount of cocaine with a digital scale.

The father, a 31-year-old from Lawton, and the mother, a 25-year-old from Lawton, were arrested and lodged at the Van Buren County Jail on charges of maintaining a drug house, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine and child endangerment.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says CPS was contacted, and the 4-year-old was placed with family members.

