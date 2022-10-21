Parents charged in death of 1-year-old who died from fentanyl overdose

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The parents of a 1-year-old boy are behind bars after being charged in the death of their son.

According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office and court documents, police were called to a Shiawassee Township home on Feb. 5 for a report of an unresponsive child.

An investigation revealed the child died from an acute fentanyl overdose. Police recovered narcotics and firearms from the home.

The parents, 46-year-old David Ross Bannister and 39-year-old Jennifer Fae Kincaid, were charged with second-degree murder and remained in the Shiawassee County Jail on Friday evening.

Family members identified the 1-year-old who died as David and say he had a twin sister.

"They were wonderful, happy babies," said Fae Kincaid, the child's maternal grandmother. "Nobody hurt the babies intentionally. I don't know what happened. We miss them so much."

Kincaid said David's twin sister was placed in foster care after her brother's death.

Jennifer Kincaid was being held on a $200,000 bond while Bannister was being held on a $250,000 bond. The couple is due back in court Nov. 2 for a probable cause hearing.