Pastors hope people will expose 'bad apples' behind Saginaw party mayhem

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw pastors are hoping someone comes forward with information that could lead to an arrest of suspects in Saturday morning's mass shooting.
As the numbers go, it's one of the worst mass shootings in recent state history with two dead and 13 injured.
Twelve people were actually hit by gunfire while the other three were hit by vehicles fleeing the shooting scene.
There have been no arrests as of Tuesday evening and a meeting was intended to get people talking about what they saw, what they've heard since the weekend and how to prevent this from happening again.
"A lot of people were there. Neighbors were there, friends were there, family was there," said Pastor Dennis Laffoon.
What many eventually saw and heard was gunfire in the vicinity of 4th and Johnson streets in Saginaw early Saturday morning, as a rolling block party through the city came to a halt after fighting broke out.
"It touched us greatly because one of the women that died that evening, was connected to one of our members at the church," Laffoon said.
Police say 51-year-old Pamela Whitson died after she was hit by gunfire and a pickup truck as people raced to leave the area. Her niece, Lataysha, was badly injured after a vehicle hit her.
Investigators say 19-year-old Ryan Clemons was shot and killed as well.
Laffoon, a pastor at Bethel AME Church in Saginaw, is working with other pastors to make people comfortable enough to talk about who may have opened fire at the party.
"If we can get to who these bad apples are, if we can get people to talk to have conversations, that what tonight's meeting is about," he said.
Investigators have said very few of the approximately 500 people at the party were willing to talk to police about happened. Laffoon is hoping his church will offer a place where people are more likely to speak up.
"People are more apt to talk in communities that they feel comfortable with, as opposed to a lot of times in front of a camera, or in front of their local police department," Laffoon said.
Law enforcement agencies in the Saginaw area are discussing plans to address the problems that can occur with these block parties.