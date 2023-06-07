Person in custody in connection with Tuesday's Beaverton murder

BEAVERTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A person of interest is in custody in connection with a murder in Beaverton.

A man was shot to death in his Beaverton home early Tuesday morning and a woman was assaulted during a violent home invasion.

The suspect left the area before police arrived, leading to manhunt across the northern part of Mid-Michigan.

Police say they arrested a man for stealing a pickup truck in Isabella County about five hours after the home invasion and murder took place. Investigators believe he was involved with the Beaverton murder.

Authorities have not identified the person in custody or provided any information about a possible motive for the incident. It was not clear whether the man has been arraigned on any charges.