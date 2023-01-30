Pickup truck backs into Saginaw Township store to break in

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – Police say a pickup truck crashed through the front doors of a clothing store in Saginaw Township to break in last week.
The Saginaw Township Police Department says a thief used a Chevrolet Silverado to back through and shatter the front doors of DXL at 4434 Bay Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Once they got access inside, investigators say the suspect began stealing clothing off the racks. Surveillance video from inside the store shows the suspect going inside three times and removing $2,700 worth of clothes.
The pickup truck then drove away northbound on Bay Road.
Saginaw Township police are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Anyone with information about the break-in should call 989-791-7226.
The break-in caused significant structural damage to the store, which will remain closed until repairs are completed. The front doors of the building remained boarded up as of Monday morning.