Police: 11-year-old shoots 6-year-old at Burton residence

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 6-year-old boy is recovering from a minor gunshot wound allegedly caused by an 11-year-old girl at a residence in Burton.
The Burton Police Department says the 11-year-old somehow got a hold of a gun at the home and fired a shot, which hit the 6-year-old in the leg.
Authorities say the boy's injury is minor and he is expected to make a full recovery.
Police continued investigating Thursday how the girl got a hold of the gun. Investigators had one person into custody Thursday afternoon, but they were not identified and no formal charges had been filed.