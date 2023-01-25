Police: 14-year-old Clarkston-area girl stabbed after refusing sex

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 14-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she allegedly refused to have sex with an Illinois man, who is accused of stabbing her.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the 18-year-old male suspect drove from Monmouth, Ill., and met up with the teenage victim at her residence on North Bay in Springfield Township. That is located just west of Clarkston.
The girl's parents weren't home when the stabbing took place just after midnight Wednesday and her younger sister was asleep. She called her parents after the incident, they rushed home and called 911.
An ambulance rushed the 14-year-old to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning. Police say she was awaiting surgery sometime later Wednesday morning.
Investigators say the teenage victim met her alleged attacker on a popular social media site. They discussed plans for him to visit her in an online chat, so he drove over seven hours to her residence near Clarkston.
The 18-year-old suspect allegedly became enraged when the girl declined to have sex with him. He is accused of pulling out an 8-inch knife, which he purchased Tuesday in White Lake Township, and stabbed the girl several times.
Police say the suspect fled after the attack. He later called the Waterford Township Police Department dispatch center and provided his location so an officer could meet him.
A Waterford Township police officer met up with the suspect, took him into custody and turned him over to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The suspect allegedly admitted to stabbing the girl because she wouldn't have sex.
He remained in the Oakland County Jail on Wednesday morning while awaiting formal criminal charges. Detectives plan to ask prosecutors to charge the suspect with attempted murder.
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the case illustrates the danger of meeting in person with strangers who connect on social media.
"You have no idea of who that person really is or their motivation," he said. "Anytime you meet someone via the internet, it is always a very good idea to do so in a public setting and preferably have someone else with you."
Bouchard advises everyone to avoid sharing their address or personal information online that might help someone track them.