Police: 14-year-old Clarkston girl stabbed for refusing sex remains critical

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 14-year-old girl who was stabbed early Wednesday near Clarkston by an out-of-state man who wanted to have sex with her remained in critical condition two days later.
The 18-year-old suspect from a rural area of western Illinois appeared in Oakland County District Court on Friday for arraignment on a single charge of assault with intent to murder. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.
"The victim is stable and seems to be holding her own," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "We have taken an important step to hold the perpetrator accountable by arraigning him on serious charges today. I look forward to that proceeding."
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Julian Antonio Pinedo met the teenage victim on social media. He drove nearly 500 miles from Monmouth, Ill., to Oakland County on earlier this week.
Investigators believe he purchased an 8-inch knife used in the attack in White Lake Township before meeting the girl in person on Tuesday.
Police say Pinedo went to girl's residence on North Bay in Springfield Township, which is located just west of Clarkston, on Tuesday night to engage in sexual activity. He is accused of stabbing the victim several times after she refused sex.
The girl's parents weren't home when the stabbing took place and her younger sister was asleep. The victim called her parents after the incident, they rushed home and called 911 just after midnight Wednesday.
An ambulance rushed the 14-year-old to an area hospital, where she remained in critical but stable condition Friday.
Pinedo fled after the stabbing. He later called the Waterford Township Police Department dispatch center to provide his location so he could turn himself in to an officer.
The sheriff's office says Pinedo admitted to stabbing the girl because she wouldn't have sex with him. He remained in custody Friday at the Oakland County Jail on $2 million bond while awaiting further court proceedings.