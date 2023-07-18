 Skip to main content
Police: 29-year-old hit and killed in Flint by intoxicated juvenile

Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified a man hit and killed by an allegedly intoxicated juvenile in Flint nine days ago.

The Flint Police Department released information Tuesday after the July 9 crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Jalon Tarver.

Investigators say Tarver was walking across North Saginaw Street near Damon Street around 3:25 a.m. when the driver of a Cadillac SRX traveling northbound hit him.

Tarver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the teenage girl driving the Cadillac attempted to flee the scene, but she was captured and arrested a short time after the crash. Investigators believe she was intoxicated, but it was unclear whether she was speeding.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

