Police: 52-year-old man accused of killing mother in Davison Township

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the man accused of killing his mother last week in a Davison Township apartment complex.

Davison Township police say 52-year-old Marc Todd is facing charges of murder, assault and second-offense domestic violence for the death of his mother, 73-year-old Deetta Todd, at Charter Oaks Apartments off Lapeer Road.

Deetta Todd was found dead inside her apartment around 1 p.m. Wednesday after police responded to check on her well-being.

Investigators say she died after an attack with a weapon, which police have not described.

Marc Todd remained in custody Monday morning while awaiting a preliminary hearing in Genesee County District Court.