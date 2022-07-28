 Skip to main content
Police: 73-year-old woman killed in Davison Township knew her attacker

ABC12 News spoke directly to the township's police chief who said that it all started when officers received a call for a welfare check around 1:00 p.m.

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified the victim in Wednesday's homicide at Charter Oaks Apartments in Davison Township as a 73-year-old woman.

Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon said the woman was a resident at the apartment complex off Lapeer Road. He said she knew the 52-year-old man accused of killing her.

The suspect, who wasn't identified Thursday morning, is awaiting arraignment in Genesee County District Court

Rendon said the suspect used a weapon to commit the murder, but he could not say on Thursday what type of weapon it was. 

Police began investigating the woman's murder around 1 p.m. Wednesday, when they responded Building 18 in the apartment complex to check on her well-being. Officers found the 73-year-old dead in an apartment.

Investigators, including a Michigan State Police mobile crime laboratory, remained on the scene into the evening hours on Wednesday collecting evidence.

