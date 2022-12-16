Police apprehend suspect two months after deadly Flint stabbing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the suspect in a deadly Flint stabbing incident has been arrested.
Crime Stoppers says 39-year-old Charles Michael Crutcher was apprehended Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of an adult male in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 19.
Crutcher will be arraigned in Genesee County District Court on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence.
Investigators say Crutcher stabbed an adult male at the residence on Lillian Drive, which is located near Hasselbring Park on Flint's north side. Police have not released information about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing or a possible motive.