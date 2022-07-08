 Skip to main content
Police arrest Flint homicide suspect after crash into building, foot chase

OTISVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - A 41-year-old man wanted for a 2020 homicide in Flint was arrested this week after a chase and a crash into a building in Otisville.

Michigan State Police say troopers assigned to the Flint Secure Cities Partnership tried to pull over Harold Teed of Birch Run on M-15 near Orchard Street in Otisville around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers spotted him driving a silver Dodge pickup truck when he fled a short distance. Police say Teed jumped out of the truck while it was still moving and ran away with troopers in pursuit.

The truck continued driving into a building and caused minor damage.

Michigan State Police used a Taser on Teed to get him in handcuffs. Police say they found 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other illegal drugs on Teed after his arrest.

He appeared in Genesee County District Court on Friday for arraignment on several charges from this week's incident, including resisting or obstructing police, fleeing and eluding police, possession with intent to deliver meth and several driving crimes.

Teed also is facing charges for a 2020 homicide in the city of Flint, along with assault with intent to murder and a parole violation. Michigan State Police did not release further information on the murder Friday.

