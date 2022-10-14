 Skip to main content
Police arrest man accused of illegal dumping on Flint's north side

  • Updated
  • 0

Police arrested Roy Roberts after Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley allegedly caught him dumping illegally on a vacant lot.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have arrested a man who is accused of dumping illegally on Flint's north side.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley allegedly caught 52-year-old Roy Roberts in the act of dumping trash on an empty lot back in September.

Police arrested Roberts this week and he appeared in court Friday morning for arraignment on one misdemeanor count of dumping. The judge set bond at $5,000..

Illegal dumping is a misdemeanor, but police can also impound any vehicles used to commit the crime. Studies show that blight leads to higher crime rates.

Investigators say anyone who sees illegal dumping should file a report with law enforcement.

