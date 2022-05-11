Police arrest man accused of raping girlfriend, shooting her dog in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man who was accused of raping his girlfriend in Flint and then shooting her dog to death after she escaped.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said his office arrested Daquantae Johnson after he showed up to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. It was unclear when Johnson sustained the wound, which is separate from the case against him.

A hospital public safety officer recognized Johnson and alerted authorities, who took him into custody. Swanson said Johnson remained at the hospital until Wednesday, when he was transferred to the Genesee County Jail.

Swanson posted a live video on Facebook showing Johnson being walked from a sheriff's office patrol unit into the jail Wednesday afternoon.

"I want the community to know that someone who was armed and dangerous is in custody," Swanson said. "That's what reduces violent crimes -- to keep people that are doing what they're doing on the street accountable."

In April, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced an arrest warrant had been issued for Johnson. He is facing the following charges:

Assault with intent to murder.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct.

First-degree killing an animal.

Five counts of felony firearms

Unlawful imprisonment.

Domestic violence.

Johnson faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

"This case is just beginning on the legal side, but he's not on the street," Swanson said.

Leyton said the woman was in a relationship with Daquantae Johnson and they were together on Easter Sunday at a residence on Flint's east side when the fight broke out.

Johnson allegedly wouldn't allow the woman to leave after the fight. He is accused of assaulting the woman, pistol whipping her, raping her and refusing to let her leave the residence.

Leyton said the woman had to throw her dog out of a window, jump out herself and lift the dog over a fence to escape Johnson. The attempt to get away was recorded in a video on her cell phone.

Johnson allegedly followed the woman down Lewis Street while she walked away with her dog. Surveillance videos show him assault her again and shoot her dog in the back of the head.

The video shows the dog lying lifeless on the street. The woman's cell phone video shows her kneeling over the dog's body and weep.