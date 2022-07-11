Police arrest man who allegedly wanted to attack GM assembly plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A potential shooting was foiled by police in Flint. Police said a man sent a threatening email to the GM Flint Assembly plant.

Officers arrested Paris Desean Alexander of Burton on Saturday as he got off of a plane at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Alexander was already out on bond for a weapons charge in 2021.

Police said anger was the most likely motivator and they think he had the firepower to see his alleged threat through.

Police said they began investigating as soon as they heard about the threat on Wednesday. During the process, they got a warrant to search Alexander's home in Burton.

There they found four firearms -- one of which was a modified AK-47 -- as well as just more than 100 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Police Chief Terrence Green said he believes Alexander wanted revenge.

"The threat was an ex-employee had threatened to shoot up the facility. He was angered over not being rehired by General Motors. This led to an investigation by the Flint City Police Department Detective Bureau, a special investigating unit and our intel analysts," he said.

Alexander remained in custody Monday at the Flint City Lockup on charges of making false threats of terrorism and using a computer to commit a felony. No word yet on when he'll next appear in court.