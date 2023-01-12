Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of ripping off several clients around Genesee County since last fall was arraigned this week on seven charges.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township. He had several warrants out for his arrest.

Gill was arraigned earlier this week on six counts of false pretenses of $1,000 to $20,000 and one count of false pretenses of $200 to $1,000.

The charges are included in four separate cases involving investigators from the sheriff's office, Mt. Morris Township and Flint Township.

Police say Gill offered to complete home improvement projects and took money from customers, but never returned or finished the work.

Several of Gill's alleged victims -- many of whom are senior citizens -- reached out to ABC12 after they claimed he defrauded them on a variety of projects from driveway repairs to roof maintenance.

Carolyn Mayo said Gill took $1,200 for her roofing job, which he never completed. HomeZone Improvements stepped in to complete the job for Mayo at no additional cost.

Leon Martin said he gave Gill $650 for a driveway job that was never finished. He also claimed to loan Gill money so he could obtain equipment to complete his job.

Ernestine Todd said she gave Gill $300 and agreed to pay him $800 more when he finished her job, but she never saw him again.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections, Gill served a prison sentence for various offenses, including home invasion and uttering and publishing.

Gill remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail on Thursday while awaiting a preliminary hearing on Jan. 19 for all four cases.

Any other alleged victims of Gill should call the Genesee County Sheriff's Office elder abuse hotline at 810-257-3422.