 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police arrested 16-year-old accused of bringing gun to Bridgeport High School

  • Updated
  • 0
Suspect in Bridgeport High stabbing incident is formally charged

Police are investigating a stabbing at Bridgeport High School.

Its not clear at this point who brought the gun into the school building

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a 16-year-old Bridgeport High School student on Friday who is accused of bringing a handgun to school a week ago.

The handgun was discovered while police were investigating a stabbing incident in the school on Sept. 22, which left two 17-year-old students with injuries.

In the commotion following the stabbing, a staff member noticed another student acting in what was described as an odd way. When the staff member approached, that student ran out of the school, leaving a backpack behind.

Authorities searched the backpack and found a loaded handgun inside.

The Bridgeport Township Police Department received a pickup order for the 16-year-old on Friday morning and the student was arrested within 90 minutes. The student was taken to the Saginaw County Juvenile Center.

Authorities say 18-year-old Louis Miller Jr. was arraigned on charges of felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school zone related to the stabbing incident.

Both students who were injured continue recovering.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you