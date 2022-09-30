Police arrested 16-year-old accused of bringing gun to Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a 16-year-old Bridgeport High School student on Friday who is accused of bringing a handgun to school a week ago.
The handgun was discovered while police were investigating a stabbing incident in the school on Sept. 22, which left two 17-year-old students with injuries.
In the commotion following the stabbing, a staff member noticed another student acting in what was described as an odd way. When the staff member approached, that student ran out of the school, leaving a backpack behind.
Authorities searched the backpack and found a loaded handgun inside.
The Bridgeport Township Police Department received a pickup order for the 16-year-old on Friday morning and the student was arrested within 90 minutes. The student was taken to the Saginaw County Juvenile Center.
Authorities say 18-year-old Louis Miller Jr. was arraigned on charges of felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school zone related to the stabbing incident.
Both students who were injured continue recovering.