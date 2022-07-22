Police asking for information surrounding the suspicious death of a Carrolton Township woman

CARROLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are offering a reward for information surrounding what they call a 'suspicious death' of a Carrolton woman last January.
Reports show that on January 28, 2022, the Carrolton Township Police responded to a well-being check on the woman resident at 901 Ridgeland Drive in Carrolton Township.
Police had to gain entry of the home and found 31-year-old Megan Lynne Drumhiller deceased under suspicious circumstances.
The Carrolton Township Police and the Saginaw County Sheriff Office said that they are investigating Drumhiller's death and are looking for any information that would lead them into identifying any suspect(s).
Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422- JAIL. There is a reward up to $1,000 for an arrest in this crime.
