Police: Attempted vehicle assault in Burton leads to pursuit, crashes, arrest

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man was arrested and a Michigan State Police patrol car was damaged during an overnight series of crimes in Burton and Flint, according to police.
The incident started with an attempted vehicular assault during a domestic dispute at Kings Lane Apartments near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Hemphill Road in Burton around 12:15 a.m.
Police say callers to 911 reported seeing a man try to run over a woman with his car in the parking lot outside the apartments. However, the suspect did not strike the woman and continued driving out of the complex.
A Michigan State Police trooper spotted the man's vehicle driving away and started a pursuit, which the Burton Police Department joined to assist.
Investigators say the man drove down a dead-end street at one point and police had him boxed in. However, Michigan State Police say the man rammed one of their patrol cars twice and got away again.
The chase continued into a construction zone around the Dort Highway interchange with I-69 in Flint, where the suspect crashed. He alleged ran off on foot near the MTA headquarters with police continuing the chase.
A police K-9 team joined the chase and tracked the suspect to an undisclosed location in Flint, where he was arrested early Wednesday.
Michigan State Police and the Burton Police Department were pursuing a variety of charges against the suspect, who wasn't identified because he hadn't been arraigned by Wednesday afternoon.