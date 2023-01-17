Police: Caro man runs stop sign during chase, dies in crash

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Caro man died after he ran a stop sign during a chase and caused a crash over the weekend.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says a Caro police officer tried to pull over a 42-year-old man driving a Dodge Caravan on State Street around 12:55 p.m. on Saturday. However, the driver took off instead of stopping.
The sheriff's office did not say why police were attempting the traffic stop.
The 42-year-old fled through a store parking lot, through Caro's industrial park and headed west on Dixon Road just south of the city limit. He continued fleeing west on Dixon Road for several miles toward Higgins Road.
The sheriff's office says the 42-year-old ran a stop sign at Dixon and Higgins roads southwest of Caro. A northbound vehicle slammed into the Caravan on the driver's side.
Police say both drivers, who were traveling alone, were trapped in their vehicles after the crash.
The 42-year-old suspect was pronounced dead of his injuries on the scene. The person driving the northbound vehicle was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Michigan State Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash. The investigation will continue and reports will be forwarded to prosecutors for review when they are complete.