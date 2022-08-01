Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
The chase traveled west on M-21, where Shiawassee County sheriff deputies deployed Stop Sticks near State Road in Caledonia Township. The device successfully deflated tires on the suspects' car and brought it to a stop.
Four suspects from the car took off on foot through the lot at Young Cadillac toward the Owosso Community Airport. Police quickly arrested three suspects with help from the helicopter's spotlight.
The fourth suspect ran across the airport before a Shiawassee County deputy caught up and arrested him. All four suspects were turned over to Genesee County authorities on unspecified charges.
Police say they found several illegal handguns in the suspects' car.