Police chase from Flint area leads Oakland University to shelter-in-place

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Oakland University in Metro Detroit said a police chase that started in Mid-Michigan led to a shelter-in-place order at the school.
The university first put out a bulletin a little before 5:30 a.m. Monday, reporting two armed men had been spotted on the East Campus.
The Flint Police Department says suspects rammed through the gate of a locked and guarded vehicle storage facility near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Atherton Road around 3 a.m. Monday.
The group of thieves stole an undetermined number of vehicles. An armed security guard told Flint police that the suspects fired several gunshots during the theft and the guard fired one shot in self defense.
The thieves fled the lot and the Grand Blanc Township Police Department saw them speeding south on I-475. Officers began a chase, which continued south on I-75 into Oakland County.
According to investigators, the chase ended in Oakland County when the suspects crashed.
People at and around Oakland University were told to stay indoors until further notice as police searched for the men. According to the first bulletin, the suspects were believed to be in or around the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.
Around 45 minutes later, the university updated the post and said all campus commuters should avoid coming to the school until further notice.
There was another statement added to the bulletin a little before 6:45 a.m. It said there would be a delayed start to all campus activities.
Faculty, staff, and students were originally not to report to the university until 10 a.m.
But just before 9 a.m. the sheriff's office announced the shelter-in-place order had been lifted. Investigators believe the men were picked up by someone in a vehicle and were no longer at the university.
Watch ABC12 News at Five for a full report on the vehicle theft and chase.