Police chase in Grand Blanc Township leads Oakland University to shelter-in-place

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Oakland University in Metro Detroit said a police chase that started in Mid-Michigan led to a shelter-in-place order at the school.
The university first put out a bulletin a little before 5:30 a.m. Monday, reporting two armed men had been spotted on the East Campus.
According to the school, Grand Blanc Township police had chased the suspects from Mid-Michigan after gunfire near an auto dealership.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the chase from Genesee County involved stolen cars. It said the suspects had exchanged gunfire with a security guard while the cars were being stolen.
According to investigators, the chase ended in Oakland County when the suspects crashed.
People at and around Oakland University were told to stay indoors until further notice as police searched for the men. According to the first bulletin, the suspects were believed to be in or around the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.
Around 45 minutes later, the university updated the post and said all campus commuters should avoid coming to the school until further notice.
There was another statement added to the bulletin a little before 6:45 a.m. It said there would be a delayed start to all campus activities.
Faculty, staff, and students were originally not to report to the university until 10 a.m.
But just before 9 a.m. the sheriff's office announced the shelter-in-place order had been lifted. Investigators believe the men were picked up by someone in a vehicle and were no longer at the university.
Stay with ABC 12 for updates on the police investigation.