Police chase in Saginaw ends with crash into moving train

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a chase in the Saginaw area ended when the suspect crashed into a moving train Monday night.
Michigan State Police attempted to pull over a 50-year-old Saginaw man around 10:15 p.m. when they encountered his vehicle and the registration showed he has several felony arrest warrants.
Instead of stopping, police say the Saginaw man sped away from the area of 12th and Annesley streets. A chase ended a short time later, when the 50-year-old hit a moving train in the intersection of 17th Street and Janes Avenue.
The train dragged the man's vehicle for a short distance from the railroad crossing before it dislodged and came to a stop. Michigan State Police arrested the man without further incident.
Investigators found a stolen handgun and suspected crack cocaine in the vehicle. The 50-year-old was taken to the Saginaw County Jail on weapons, drug, fleeing police and other charges, along with the felony warrants.