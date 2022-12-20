Police chase in Saginaw ends with deadly crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a man running from a traffic stop in Saginaw died after he crashed with troopers in pursuit Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Perkins Street. A Michigan State Police trooper was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Charger, which allegedly failed to stop for a patrol car with its lights and siren activated.
The chase started in the area of 20th Street north of Holland Avenue, when a trooper attempted a traffic stop. Investigators have not said why police were pulling over the Charger.
Authorities say the 19-year-old male driver lost control and crashed into a tree and a utility pole at 4th Avenue and Perkins Street.
Michigan State Police say the driver, who was not identified Tuesday evening, died on impact. He was alone in the Charger and no other injuries were reported.
A special investigative team from the Michigan State Police in Detroit responded to Saginaw and will lead the probe into the circumstances that caused Tuesday's deadly crash.