Police chase wrong-way driver on I-69 through Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-speed police chase of a wrong-way driver along I-69 in Shiawassee County ended with a crash into the median.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-69 near Bancroft around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into the median along the freeway. Police arrested the 40-year-old suspect without further incident after the crash.

Police believe the suspect was intoxicated during the chase. A search of his vehicle turned up narcotics.

The sheriff's office did not identify the suspect Friday morning because he had not been arraigned in court. He remained in the Shiawassee County Jail after the incident while awaiting formal charges.

