POLICE CHIEF: gun violence lower over holiday weekend, more prevention measures still sought out

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Preventing an influx of gun violence in the area is Flint Police Chief Terence Green's goal for this summer.
But despite the department placing 15 additional officers on patrol in the area, four shootings still took place in the city between Sunday and Monday.
“We did have extra officers, extra patrols on special overtime assignments,” Green said. “We had to deploy our resources in an efficient manner to basically protect the public and also be able to respond in a responsible manner.”
The first shooting occurred early Sunday around 4:20 am on the city's south side. The second took almost five hours later in the 1600 block of New York Ave.
Then late Sunday just before midnight a person was shot in the heart of downtown flint near the flat lot. Nearly 30 minutes later a woman was shot in the 500 block of Susan Street.
Green says four shootings are actually on the low end for the holiday weekend in the city of Flint but originally, they didn't think that was the case.
“The problem that happened this weekend was that misinformation was put out there,” Chief Green said. “Detective Booth received calls regarding mass casualty shootings downtown, which wasn't the occasion.”
The confusion comes down to a casualty in the aftermath where someone was run over with a vehicle trying to leave the area.
As of right now, homicides for the year are down 20% compared to 2021.
“We're not totally satisfied with the year-to-date data,” Green said. “But we’re planning for the worst, hoping for the best.”
Part of preventing additional shootings from occurring, Chief Green says hiring more officers helps with those prevention initiatives.
“In total we've hired 29 full time sworn officers, including a group of five that just graduated from the academy and they’re now in our field training officer program, as we speak,” Green said,
Green says improving crime reduction comes down to placing those additional officers in hotspots of the city. But predicting shootings, like the one that occurred in the heart of downtown Flint Sunday night isn’t always possible.
“There was no indication or there were no so to speak red flags that will cause us to have concern,” Green said.
The department is continuing to meet and strategize best practices when it comes to lowering and stopping violent crimes in the city.
Chief Green brought several proposals of prevention initiatives to Flint City Council that would use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
So far, the council has only approved one which provides more recruitment and retention of officers.