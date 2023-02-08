 Skip to main content
Police confirm three rappers found dead near Detroit were shot

Investigators say three rappers reported missing and found dead in the Detroit area in January suffered gunshot wounds.

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say the Oscoda man and two other rappers found dead in Wayne County last week were shot to death.

Armani Kelly of Oscoda and his friends, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker, were scheduled to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The performance was canceled because of an equipment problem.

The three rappers' bodies were found inside a vacant apartment in Highland Park last week. Each apparently died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe they may have determined a motive for the shootings, no arrests were announced Wednesday.

