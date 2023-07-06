Police continue to search for the Mallery Street shooting suspect

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police are continuing to investigate a shooting on the city's west side that injured four people.
On Wednesday afternoon, there was a shooting in the 2800 block of Mallery Street.
Police say they found two 24-year-old females and a 23 and a 24-year-old male with critical injuries when they arrived.
Investigators say they were near a white Ford Taurus.
All four people were taken to the hospital.
Police have not made any arrests at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Flint Major Case Unit or send an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.