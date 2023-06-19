Police detain 4 teens accused of shooting incidents in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police detained four people Friday who were possibly involved in several shooting incidents around the east side of Flint.
Police received several reports of armed teenagers entering the vacant Johnson School in the 5200 block of Western Road in Flint around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire inside the school.
Michigan State Police saw five males walking away from the school when they arrived in the area. All five teens ran off on foot when police tried to make contact with them.
Troopers detained two juveniles after a short foot pursuit in the neighborhood and recovered a pistol. Two other juveniles ran into a wooded area along the Flint River, where one of them allegedly dropped a pistol with an auto-sear.
An auto sear holds the hammer of a pistol cocked while the bolt cycles, which effectively turns it into an automatic weapon.
Michigan State Police later received an anonymous tip indicating that two of the teens seen at Johnson School ran into a residence on Winsford Byway. Investigators obtained a search warrant and found two teens from the school incident.
Police detained both teenagers for questioning about the school incident while an adult male in the residence was arrested for an unrelated warrant.
Investigators seized a total of four guns after the incident.
Michigan State Police have responded to a number of shots fired calls around the east side Flint neighborhood recently. They believe the teens captured after the Johnson School incident may be responsible for some of them.