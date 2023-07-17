 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday July 17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day today, Monday July 17th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Police: Disabled man shot several times by a pellet gun

  • Updated
  • 0
Oakland County Sheriff's Office
Jeltema, Ryan J.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding the suspects who shot a disabled man with a pellet gun and mocked him.

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding the suspects who allegedly shot a man in a wheelchair several times with a pellet gun before mocking him over the weekend. 

Deputies say it happened just after midnight Saturday in Pontiac.

The alleged victim says he was in his wheelchair, heading toward a gas station near Bennet Street and Baldwin Road when a tan sedan pulled up to him and allegedly shot him several times with a pellet gun. The alleged suspects also laughed as they drove away. The sheriff's office adds the victim suffered several minor wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those allegedly responsible.

The sheriff's office did not give a description of the suspects. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

