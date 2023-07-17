Police: Disabled man shot several times by a pellet gun

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding the suspects who allegedly shot a man in a wheelchair several times with a pellet gun before mocking him over the weekend.
Deputies say it happened just after midnight Saturday in Pontiac.
The alleged victim says he was in his wheelchair, heading toward a gas station near Bennet Street and Baldwin Road when a tan sedan pulled up to him and allegedly shot him several times with a pellet gun. The alleged suspects also laughed as they drove away. The sheriff's office adds the victim suffered several minor wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
There is a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those allegedly responsible.
The sheriff's office did not give a description of the suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.