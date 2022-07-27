Police: Drug overdose possibly caused death of man at Corunna gas station

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe the death of a man whose body was found outside a gas station in Corunna early Tuesday may be the result of a drug overdose.
Corunna Police Chief Mark Schmitzer said the death is being investigated as a delivery of controlled substances causing death.
Corunna police found the body of 32-year-old Darrick Hamilton of Chesaning in a car parked outside the Town Tub Citgo gas station on Shiawassee Street around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Schmitzer said Hamilton had been living in Genesee Township for the last few months before his death.
Schmitzer said there were no signs of trauma on Hamilton's body. An autopsy was scheduled at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing to help determine what may have caused his death.
No suspects were identified and no arrests were made in Hamilton's death by Wednesday afternoon.