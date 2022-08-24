Police: False report of shooting leads to foot chase in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they arrested a man after a foot chase while they investigated a false report of a shooting Wednesday morning.
Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth says someone called 911 around 8 a.m. to report shots fired in the area of Carpenter Road and Premier Street on the city's north side.
Officers spoke to the caller at the scene, who changed their story to say they allegedly saw someone with a gun in a vehicle and they believed they saw someone getting shot.
Flint police found the vehicle allegedly involved, but the male driver ran off on foot when officers conducted a traffic stop. He was captured in the area of Carpenter Road and Dupont Street.
A woman in the car with the suspect told investigators that nobody shot her, but she allegedly refused to provide any other information for Flint Police Department investigators.
Police are pursuing a fleeing and eluding charge against the man who allegedly fled the traffic stop.