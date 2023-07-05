 Skip to main content
Police: Four people injured from shooting in Flint

According to Sixth Ward City Councilwoman Tonya Burns, four people were shot in the City of Flint.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Four people were injured when suspects opened fire on a parked vehicle in Flint on Wednesday afternoon, according to investigators.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said three people in the vehicle sustained critical injuries in the 2800 block of Mallery Street. They were identified as a 24-year-old woman, 31-year-old woman and 23-year-old man.

A 24-year-old man who also was in the parked vehicle went to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was listed in good condition Wednesday evening.

Michigan State Police say no suspects had been arrested by Wednesday evening and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Mallery Street was shut down between Ballenger Highway and Lavender Avenue while several police vehicles were on the scene.

Flint City Councilwoman Tonya Burns, who represents the Sixth Ward, said several vehicles crashed while trying to leave the area. Police did not release any information about the crashes Wednesday.

Green confirmed that another active crime scene on Delta Drive between Alpha Way and Epsilon Trail on Wednesday evening was related to the search for possible suspects in the quadruple shooting.

