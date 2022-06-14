 Skip to main content
Police: Gunfire investigation leads to guns and drugs at Saginaw house

Michigan State Police seized these guns from two men while investigating a report of shots fired in Saginaw.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police investigating a complaint of shots fired in Saginaw early Tuesday say they found illegal drugs and guns at a residence nearby.

Michigan State Police stopped two men ages 26 and 30 running away from the area of VanEtten and Morris streets around 3 a.m. right after someone called police to report hearing gunfire.

Authorities say the men had stashed an undisclosed amount of cocaine and several guns inside and near a residence in the area. Michigan State Police seized at least six guns from the men.

Police arrested both suspects a multiple felony charges. They were not identified Tuesday morning because they had not appeared in court for arraignment.

Michigan State Police will continue investigating the incident. 

