Police: Gunfire investigation leads to guns and drugs at Saginaw house

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police investigating a complaint of shots fired in Saginaw early Tuesday say they found illegal drugs and guns at a residence nearby.
Michigan State Police stopped two men ages 26 and 30 running away from the area of VanEtten and Morris streets around 3 a.m. right after someone called police to report hearing gunfire.
Authorities say the men had stashed an undisclosed amount of cocaine and several guns inside and near a residence in the area. Michigan State Police seized at least six guns from the men.
Police arrested both suspects a multiple felony charges. They were not identified Tuesday morning because they had not appeared in court for arraignment.
Michigan State Police will continue investigating the incident.