Police identified persons of interest in destruction of property complaints

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (WJRT) – Grand Blanc Township police identified persons of interest in a string of malicious destruction of property complaints.
Police said several car windows have been shot out in the parking lot at NCG-Trillium theater, and that similar crimes have occurred in the city of Grand Blanc, as well as Davison Township.
The female they suspect has blue hair, and the pair was seen driving a white sedan with a sunroof.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Blanc Township police at (810)-424-2611.