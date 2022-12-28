Police identify 24-year-old killed in shootout at Clover Tree Apartments

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in a shootout at the Clover Tree Apartments complex in Flint Township two days before Christmas.

A 27-year-old man also accused of exchanging gunfire during the incident remains in stable condition at an area hospital, according to investigators.

The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris of Flint got into an altercation with the 27-year-old Flint resident in the parking lot in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Police say both men exchanged gunfire during the incident. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene while the 27-year-old, who hasn't been identified, showed up at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

No criminal charges have been announced against the 27-year-old as of Wednesday afternoon. Flint Township police say the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office will decide on charges after reports on completed.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.