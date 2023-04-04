 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police identify 31-year-old from Durand shot and killed in Flint area

  • Updated
  • 0

Three shootings over three days in Flint left one man dead and four people injured.

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A deadly shooting reported in Flint on Monday actually was the result of a disagreement among two men in a vehicle on I-75 in Flint Township, according to investigators.

The Flint Township Police Department says 31-year-old Christopher Otto Jr. of Durand was found dead of gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of Van Buren Avenue in the city of Flint around 1:20 p.m. 

However, police say a 36-year-old Davison man shot Otto during an altercation while they were riding together on I-75 near Miller Road. The suspect allegedly drove Otto to Van Buren Avenue and removed him from the vehicle.

Police arrested the suspect, who was not identified Tuesday because he hadn't been arraigned. He remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail.

The Flint Township Police Department now is the lead agency on the investigation because the shooting allegedly took place in their jurisdiction. 

Anyone with information about the incident should call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Recommended for you