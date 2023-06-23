Police identify 39-year-old Flushing Township murder victim

FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 39-year-old woman killed in Flushing Township, which allegedly was committed by her husband.

The Flushing Township Police Department found the body of Jennifer Edenburn in a residence on Brook Drive in the Meadowbrook Manor mobile home park on Wednesday. She also used the last name of Rushton.

Police arrested her husband, 44-year-old Jeramie Edenburn, in the Alpena area on Thursday. He remains in the Genesee County Jail while awaiting charges in the Flushing Township investigation.

Jennifer was last seen alive on Monday, when she left work. A coworker called police around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to express concern that she failed to show up for work that day and didn't call, which was out of character for her.

The Flushing Township Police Department sent officers to the Edenburns' residence on Brook Drive, where they found no vehicles in the driveway and the mobile home locked securely. Nobody answered when they knocked on the door.

Authorities listed Jennifer and her vehicle as missing in law enforcement databases. Flushing Township police also tried to reach Jeramie Edenburn by phone with no success Tuesday evening.

Officers returned to Meadowbrook Manor around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, when Jennifer's vehicle was located at the end of 116th Street parked between two dumpsters. Investigators taped off the area as a crime scene.

Police went back to the Edenburns' residence on Brook Drive and forced entry, where they found Jennifer's body inside. With help from a Michigan State Police mobile crime lab, they remained on the scene for several hours.

Investigators quickly identified Jeramie as a person of interest and posted a be-on-the-lookout alert for him.

Flushing Township police learned he was seen in the Alpena area around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Michigan State Police fugitive teams and K-9s converged on the area. He was arrested without incident.

Police brought Jeramie south to Genesee County, where he was placed in jail. He appeared in Genesee County District Court on Friday for arraignment on an unrelated assault case from Montrose Township.

Jeramie Edenburn is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for an incident that happened in January. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office issued the charge in April, but he wasn't arrested until Thursday.

Jeramie remains in custody at the Genesee County Jail on $10,000 bond for the Montrose Township case. Court records show he has not been charged with the death of his wife as of Friday afternoon.