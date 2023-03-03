 Skip to main content
Police identify 41-year-old shot and killed near Vassar, suspect arrested

Jeffery Evans

Police are looking for Jeffrey Evans in relation to shooting death of 41-year-old man on Wednesday night. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about where he is should call the Michigan State Police Caro post or 911.

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 41-year-old man shot and killed near Vassar late Wednesday and arrested a suspect in connection with his murder.

Michigan State Police say Shawn Andy Maxwell of Redford got into an argument with the suspect around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 4000 block of Kirk Road in Vassar Township.

Investigators say the suspect, who was identified as 41-year-old Jeffery Stephen Evans of Columbiaville, shot Maxwell several times and fled the scene. Maxwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police from several agencies, including K-9 teams and a Michigan State Police helicopter, searched for Evans overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday morning.

Authorities plan to send reports about the incident to the Tuscola County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges will be filed against Evans.

Anyone with information about the homicide should call the Michigan State Police Caro Post at 989-673-2156.

