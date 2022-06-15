 Skip to main content
Police identify estranged couple killed in murder-suicide this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office 1

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the estranged couple who died in a murder-suicide in Gratiot County early Tuesday.

Investigators say 23-year-old Reagan Torp of Portland died from gunshot wounds at a residence in the 8000 block of M-57 in North Shade Township around 3:25 a.m.

Her 34-year-old new boyfriend sustained a grazing gunshot wound to his head. He was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Christopher Szafran of St. Johns, is accused of pulling the trigger. He then turned the gun on himself and took his own life, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Szafran parked near the residence on M-57 and got inside during the early morning hours while Torp and her boyfriend were asleep. 

Torp and Szafran were pronounced dead on the scene.

