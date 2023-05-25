 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify Flint man shot and killed Tuesday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Police Department

The Flint Police Department

 Jeltema, Ryan J.

A pair of shootings in Flint left one man dead and another with critical injuries Tuesday evening.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the man shot and killed in Flint on Tuesday evening.

The Flint Police Department says Jomechee Tekeno-Montoya Gray was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting reported around 6:55 p.m. in the 600 block of Lorado Avenue. 

Flint police have not released any information about suspects or the possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about either incident should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you