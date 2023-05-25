Police identify Flint man shot and killed Tuesday evening

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the man shot and killed in Flint on Tuesday evening.
The Flint Police Department says Jomechee Tekeno-Montoya Gray was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting reported around 6:55 p.m. in the 600 block of Lorado Avenue.
Flint police have not released any information about suspects or the possible motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about either incident should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.