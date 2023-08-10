Police identify man from Tuesday's domestic violence incident in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the man they say is responsible for the domestic violence incident Tuesday in Bay County.

Darryl Socia, 46, is believed to have stabbed a woman he had been in a relationship with at the Bay Saginaw Estates complex in Hampton Township Tuesday morning.

The woman escaped, but when police arrived, Socia had a gun and began to shoot at officers.

Police returned fire and eventually struck Socia. He later died at the hospital.

Socia has been convicted of domestic violence before and was discharged from the Department of Corrections in 2021.

Two Michigan State Police Troopers are on administrative leave while the investigation continues.